A Quiet Place Part II stars say Millicent Simmonds is the horror sequel's real hero

When John Krasinski's directorial debut A Quiet Place dropped in 2018, felt like such a specifically thrilling flash of lightning caught in a bottle that the quickly-announced sequel seemed like putting a hat on a hat. After all, so much of A Quiet Place's power comes from its concept, a world overrun with violent extraterrestrials with hearing so super-sensitive that any survivors must live in complete silence. That film remains a singular horror movie theater experience, turning every bozo crinkling their Skittles wrapper into the side-eye enemy of every other terrified moviegoer. So the worry, for me, was that A Quiet Place Part II would operate mostly by doubling down on the gimmick, like "everything is quiet...again!" Instead, A Quiet Place Part II just gave me a shockingly gigantic boost in confidence when it comes to Krasinski as a filmmaker. Directing once again as well as taking over script duties, the former Office star is—very quietly, of course—building a Steven Spielberg-esque survival story here with a sequel that both expands the world and digs deeper into the personal heart at its center. Doubters, like me, are quieted.