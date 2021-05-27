A Quiet Place Part II stars say Millicent Simmonds is the horror sequel's real hero
How do you make a follow-up to one of the most scintillating standalone horror films of the new millennium? Once A Quiet Place became a critically heralded box office smash, John Krasinski, who co-wrote, directed, and starred in the film, faced this daunting task. Awed by the resilience and terror rung from a tale of monsters who hunt down sound, audiences craved more time with the loving Abbott family, who’d survived this scary scenario with patience, teamwork, and sacrifice. Still, Krasinski had a major challenge ahead of him in creating A Quiet Place Part II.www.syfy.com