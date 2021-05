Before both of these events begin, SEGA is looking to create a splash of their own with a livestream celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, which will kick off at 9 AM PT on May 27. The description for the showcase teases new “projects, partnerships, and events” that will be revealed at the time, and although a new game is not specifically mentioned, it certainly seems fairly likely that one would show up, since there has not been a proper new Sonic platformer since Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces both launched in 2017. It’s also likely that the upcoming sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, which is set to hit movie theaters next year, will be featured in some capacity at this event.