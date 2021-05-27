newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValue Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffiv#Nasdaq Inc#Trading Stock#Trading Securities#Trading Firms#Ffiv#Ibm Retirement Fund#Evp Thomas Dean Fountain#Peg#F5 Networks Inc#Credit Suisse Group#Morgan Stanley#Royal Bank Of Canada#Zacks Investment Research#Needham Company Llc#Marketbeat Com#F5 Networks Stock#F5 Networks Daily#Network Applications#Asset Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
IBM
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Target Price at $17.60

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Expands By 43.5%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $298,000 Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.27% of Tapestry worth $947,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

2,216 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Other large...
Video Gamesmodernreaders.com

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1,403 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price at $186.91

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,998 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,014 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 590.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,736 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. A number of other hedge funds have also...