F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.