Montgomery County Relay for Life organizers are gearing up for the annual fundraising event with a kick-off 2-8 p.m. Saturday at Pike Place in downtown Crawfordsville. This is the first year the kick-off is being held outside, and the first time in almost two years the event is being held in person. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers were forced to cancel the kick off and the relay. Instead, they met to light luminaries at Pike Place and conducted a small service honoring cancer survivors and those who had lost the battle to cancer.