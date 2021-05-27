newsbreak-logo
GGTB A Chicago White Sox Podcast – Episode 102 – Wanted: A Right Fielder That Can Hit

By Nick B
chicitysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sox manage to take 2 of 3 from the Cardinals and sit in first place however the offense continues to frustrate while the starting pitching dazzles. Will the Sox just try to tread water until a healthy Engel and then Robert return? That’s a lot of treading. Hopefully the production will emerge with the lonely Orioles coming to town. We talk Vaughn, Collins, bunting, hamstring injuries, strobe lights and much more on this episode. Go Sox!

www.chicitysports.com
