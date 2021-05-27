GGTB A Chicago White Sox Podcast – Episode 102 – Wanted: A Right Fielder That Can Hit

I remember being really proud of myself drafting Andrew Vaughn, feeling pretty confident with his late round value. I also remember a few weeks later, in a roster pinch, dropping Vaughn without much hesitation. It wasn’t a pretty start for the White Sox top prospect, who sat often and struggled when he finally got into the lineup, slashing .179/.343/.286 through his first 10 games. Fast forward a few weeks, however, and the injury to Luis Robert has made Vaughn an everyday player and it seems to be serving him well. For starters, he finally cranked his first major league home run on Wednesday against the Twins. In his last 15 games, Vaughn is slashing .313/.404/.458 with one home run, five RBIs, 11 strikeouts, and seven walks. In addition to his everyday role, he’ll also soon have dual eligibility at first and in the outfield if he doesn’t already. If he’s not already scooped up in your league, he will be soon (I checked tonight’s box scores and Vaughn hit his second home run of the season tonight in the second game of Chicago’s double-header).