Tripoli, 5/June/2021 – As part of its efforts to help Libya being able to respond to disasters and crises, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) discussed with the Government of National Unity to implement a project that will allow the executive to develop a disaster and crisis management strategy. Today, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, Ms. Gozde Avci-Legrand met with representatives from the Prime Minister’s office, Ministry of Local Government, , Ministry of Interior, the Public Authority for Communication and Information, and Ministry of State for Displaced Affairs and Human Rights to present the project.