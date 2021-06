The technology company Continental and the Chinese hydrogen specialist Censtar H2-Electricity Science & Technology intend to expand their strategic cooperation for the Chinese market. The companies have formally signed an agreement aimed at developing dispensing hose solutions for hydrogen refueling stations. In the future, Continental and Censtar will work together to drive future mobility, thus further advancing carbon-neutrality. Hydrogen has a very broad flammability range and thus safe and efficient hydrogen dispensing is one of the key processes at hydrogen refueling stations. Therefore, stricter requirements apply to the performance of hydrogen-related hose systems, for example regarding higher chemical stability, low permeability, resistance to high pressure, aging and hydrogen embrittlement. The two partners will establish a dedicated team responsible for in-depth cooperation on specific projects.