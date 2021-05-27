newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.64 Million (DOUGH)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $13.64 million and $437,616.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dao#Currency#Market Cap#Piedao Dough V2#Matic#Busd#Btc#Theta#Mkr#Ftx Token#Ftt#Piedao Defi#Cryptocompare#Dao#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Free Cryptobeat#Owning Dough#V2 Coin#Binance Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

AICHAIN Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, AICHAIN has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AICHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AICHAIN has a market cap of $1.55 million and $104,759.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
modernreaders.com

Fundamenta Market Capitalization Achieves $881,352.94 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002420 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $881,352.94 and approximately $1.87 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Woodcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $425,716.43 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $425,716.43 and approximately $92,658.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

pulltherug.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $56,476.88 (RUGZ)

Pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00016681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $56,476.88 and approximately $539.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keep4r Achieves Market Capitalization of $474,437.07 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for about $5.69 or 0.00015854 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $474,437.07 and approximately $25,213.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Jetcoin Market Cap Reaches $473,351.55 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $473,351.55 and $1.34 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Cap Reaches $115.92 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $115.92 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,926.89 or 0.05455019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

W Green Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,532.54 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $131,532.54 and approximately $17,130.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DREP Achieves Market Cap of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.18 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $94.18 million and $88.59 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $56.29 or 0.00156885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.
modernreaders.com

SiaCashCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $129,564.37 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. SiaCashCoin has a total market cap of $129,564.37 and $1,855.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SiaCashCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Spaceswap (MILK2) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
modernreaders.com

Lympo Market Token (LMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.17 Million

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $18.17 million and $370,312.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Birdchain (BIRD) Market Cap Hits $613,110.46

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $613,110.46 and $101,905.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Vai (VAI) Market Cap Reaches $101.68 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $101.68 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BarterTrade (BART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One BarterTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BarterTrade has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. BarterTrade has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $867,418.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sessia Reaches Market Cap of $616,800.56 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market cap of $616,800.56 and approximately $41,513.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Augur (REP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $253.82 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Augur has a total market cap of $253.82 million and $23.57 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur coin can currently be bought for about $23.07 or 0.00064316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $297,998.91

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 78.5% higher against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $297,998.91 and approximately $235.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.