PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.64 Million (DOUGH)

Pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00016681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $56,476.88 and approximately $539.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.