On a recent Saturday at 8 a.m., Brian Robb, 41, was sitting in a foldable chair on the front lawn of his Smithson Avenue home in Lawrence Park Township. Beside him was a small table holding a hodgepodge of items — a juicer, a rooster-shaped napkin holder and other household goods. A large blanket spread on the grass held stacks of neatly sorted clothing. Robb had his stereo cranked up to add a festive vibe, individual snack bags of chips available for just 25 cents and a welcoming smile for anyone who walked by.