MnM MOVERS

hireahelper.com
 14 days ago

10 years of experience moving furniture and heavy pieces...Me and my team of mover"s #1 priority is safety for the customer"s belongings..We are all so fast and reliable hard worker"s looking to finish the job in a orderly fashion..friendly and WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKE TO GET THE JOB DONE....

www.hireahelper.com
Charlotte, NChireahelper.com

Legendarie Movers LLC

Real Charlotte area customers. Unedited, unfiltered reviews of Legendarie Movers LLC. If it were possible to leave a zero-star review for Delmitri Jones and Legendarie Movers LLC I would.I hired him through Hire-a-Helper and saw several glowing reviews, so I expected the same. Instead, he was a nightmare. When I called to confirm my reservation weeks before the actual move date, Delmitri was dismissive. That should have been my first sign. On move-in day, the crew never arrived. I reached out to Delmitri who was unaware that his crew did not arrive at my home. He initially said he would come after the job he was on, to which I agreed but asked for a rough estimate as to the timing. He refused to provide one. I was understanding when he said a crew member was sick, but his response and lack of respect for my business were apparent. He was dismissive, rude, patronizing and ultimately canceled my move hours after the move was to have been completed. I would never recommend his company to anyone.
Virginia Beach, VAhireahelper.com

Jon's Friendly Movers

Jon's Friendly Movers is committed to treating each customer professionally and with courtesy. We believe it begins with on-time appointments, respect for your belongings, and organized loads/unloads for on-time delivery. We coordinate all scheduling, packing, and delivery. Update: Durning COVID-19 I provide my crew members with face coverings and gloves. I also prompt them to keep social distancing went around the customer.
Industryprimenewsghana.com

Cargo movers see AfCFTA driving business recovery

Downed by the coronavirus pandemic, transporters of cargo are now seeing a steady rise in the volume of goods that they cart to landlocked countries which use the nation’s ports. Shocks to supply chains and reduced industrial activities after the coronavirus outbreak curtailed cargo traffic through Ghana’s ports, reducing volumes...
Augusta, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Walmart Is Going Bagless July 1st

What? Walmart is going bagless? No bags at all? Yes. I have a friend who works in the Augusta store and I saw her post about it. This is an expansion of a pilot program Walmart did in Vermont last year that sounds like it did well. From what I...
Fraud Crimeslpheralddispatch.com

Rental cons prey on overwhelmed movers

Summertime is always a popular season to move into a new place, so as the warmer months approach, BBB serving Northern Indiana warns of scams to watch out for. Many renters are in a hurry to complete the move and may not take the time to do important research to ensure their deal is not too good to be true.
Economyatoallinks.com

Professional Furniture packers and movers service

Enrich Your Relocation Process by Professional Movers and Packers in Dubai. Changes happen in our life in which we found something to learn and we get new experiences. Families move to new houses or apartments with lower rentals and offices and business enterprises also move to new buildings to initiate their schedules from a new place.
Real EstateInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Sellers should call the movers as soon as escrow begins

Now that you’ve signed your last counter offer and you’re in escrow to sell your house, the fun really begins. And I say fun with my tongue firmly planted in cheek. Unless you are into pain, discomfort, agony and unpleasant news, this part will not be much fun at all.
IndustryJoplin Globe

Stephanie Garland: Finding trustworthy mover important

Moving is one of the most stressful tasks a person will ever undertake. The Better Business Bureau can reduce hassles by helping consumers find trusted movers and by providing tips to reduce the chance of errors or scams. In 2020, consumers nationwide searched bbb.org for moving and storage companies more...