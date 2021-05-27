Kentucky man attacked cops with a fire extinguisher during the Capitol riot, FBI says
A Covington man allegedly assaulted police with a fire extinguisher and breached the U.S. Capitol building during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to the FBI. Northern Kentucky resident Nicholas James Brockhoff was arrested Thursday in Tennessee by agents from the FBI Memphis office. He was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; use of a deadly or dangerous weapon; and obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder.www.kentucky.com