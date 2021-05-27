The Future of Continuous Bioprocessing

As it is with so many things in life, how we begin often sets the tone for the entire journey. Bioproduction endeavors are no different. Using robust reagents and developing reproducible procedures at the early stages of your bioprocess is critical to producing a safe and efficacious final product. Upstream process scientists are constantly trying to improve parameters such as growth conditions, media analysis, and optimizing cell lines to ease the burden on downstream purification steps. Determining the best way to begin your bioproduction journey takes a lot of experience and can often seem daunting. However, in this presentation, our panelists will tell us what’s necessary for those initial successful steps.