The Future of Continuous Bioprocessing
Advancements in the field of advanced therapy redeem the promise of curative treatments for severe and life-threatening diseases. Meanwhile, ten gene and cell therapy products have been launched to the US market1 and more than 1100 advanced therapies are in the pipeline. Moreover, their application is expanding from rare and ultra-rare diseases to more common indications with larger patient population. Consequently, there will be an increasing demand for larger amounts of advanced therapy products.www.contractpharma.com