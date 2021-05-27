Cancel
The Future of Continuous Bioprocessing

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvancements in the field of advanced therapy redeem the promise of curative treatments for severe and life-threatening diseases. Meanwhile, ten gene and cell therapy products have been launched to the US market1 and more than 1100 advanced therapies are in the pipeline. Moreover, their application is expanding from rare and ultra-rare diseases to more common indications with larger patient population. Consequently, there will be an increasing demand for larger amounts of advanced therapy products.

Economylabmanager.com

Solving Key Challenges in Industrial Bioprocessing

The bioprocessing sector is rapidly growing to encompass more complex biotherapeutics and bioprocesses, each of which come with their own unique challenges. Compared with the more established world of protein therapeutic development, the path from advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) discovery to biomanufacturing is far less traveled. ATMP development is a new but rapidly growing field that aims to develop medicines for human use, based on genes, tissues, and cells. As ATMPs and the processes required for their manufacture are relatively new, their unique challenges are still being identified.
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
Setting Up Bioprocessing Systems for Digital Transformation

Digitalization of bioprocessing operations, equipment, and facilities can improve workflow and output, but maintaining data integrity is a concern. The advancement of digitalization technologies is transforming manufacturing processes and operations in the biopharmaceutical industry. Bioprocessing is no exception, as the industry continuously seeks to improve large-scale commercial production of traditional biologics, in addition to seeking innovative ways to meet the bioprocessing needs of new biotherapeutics.
The future is open

2021 speakers includes a line-up of experts in industry, research and academia. Former U.S. Chief Data Scientist. Coined the title "data scientist" while at LinkedIn. Co founder & Chief Technologist, Databricks. Original Creator of Apache Spark™ & MLflow. Bill Inmon. Computer scientist, author, and technology pioneer. Best known as the...
US open: Futures drop as labour market recovery continues

FTSE -0.95% at 7031. US futures are tumbling lower following the US data deluge. The impressively strong figures from the labour market are fueling bets that the Fed will be forced to tighten monetary policy sooner. The ADP payroll report revealed that 942k new jobs were created in the private...
The Importance of Cell Media Analysis in Upstream Bioprocess Development

As it is with so many things in life, how we begin often sets the tone for the entire journey. Bioproduction endeavors are no different. Using robust reagents and developing reproducible procedures at the early stages of your bioprocess is critical to producing a safe and efficacious final product. Upstream process scientists are constantly trying to improve parameters such as growth conditions, media analysis, and optimizing cell lines to ease the burden on downstream purification steps. Determining the best way to begin your bioproduction journey takes a lot of experience and can often seem daunting. However, in this presentation, our panelists will tell us what’s necessary for those initial successful steps.
U.S. to issue Covid-19 rule for healthcare workers on Thursday

The guidance will apply to the treatment of workers who have not received Covid-19 vaccines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also release non-binding guidance on how other businesses can protect workers, Walsh told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee. The U.S. workplace...
Global $30 Billion Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market To 2028: Market Opportunities In Automated Procedures To Produce Cell Therapies

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Cell Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cell therapy bioprocessing market is expected to reach US$ 30,052.61 million in 2028...
High-Performance Computing Software Market by Technology Innovations and Growth 2021 to 2026

Industry Growth Analysis Report on “ High-Performance Computing Software Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Academic Research , Bio-Sciences / Healthcare , Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) , Aerospace/Defense , EDA/IT , Financial Services and Government), by Type (On-Cloud and On-Premise), Regional Outlook Opportunity, Market Demand, Latest Trends, High-Performance Computing Software Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Leading Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2026.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Letter: The continued shortage of beds

In recent years there have been a number of constructive initiatives by the state of New Hampshire to organize as much mental health care as possible on an outpatient basis. That said, psychiatric boarding continues to be a serious problem in most hospital emergency departments with many patients still waiting days or weeks for admission to inpatient level care. The main reason for this decade long situation is the chronic shortage of voluntary and involuntary beds. The ruling earlier this month by the New Hampshire State Supreme Court declaring illegal the holding of patients on civil commitments without timely due process may be the beginning of the end of the psychiatric boarding era for involuntary admissions.
The Future of Automation

Probably no one needs as much convincing regarding the future of automation and its impact on employment as provided by these two timely and important books—Jason E. Smith’s Smart Machines and Service Work: Automation in an Age of Stagnation and Aaron Benanav’s Automation and the Future of Work. Each serves as a calming antidote to the often hyperbolic pronouncements emanating from popular and scholarly accounts.
Medical Device Outsourcing Market | Increasing Number of Startups in the Field of Medical Devices drive the Market Growth

Global Medical Device Outsourcing is going to witness a steep growth in the years to come. Medical devices manufacturing is a procedure of contracting a third party for various business purposes like product designing, supply chain management, manufacturing, and prototyping. Tis procedure allows the original equipment manufacturers to cut the production time and labor cost which in turn increases the demand in the market. Companies that are receiving outsourced services are trying to focus more on research and development for market growth. For example Creganna-Tactx’s research and development is coming up with fresh component to develop technologies less and minimal aggressive medical delivery systems.
Axios Future

Welcome to Axios Future, where it's not all bad news — just, you know, mostly. Send feedback, tips and your personal Fully Automated Luxury Communist manifesto (see item No. 6) to bryan.walsh@axios.com. 🚨 Situational awareness: Future will be going on hiatus until later in July as I help launch a...
Bioprocess Containers Market Research Report 2021 – Market Insights, Indepth Study on Top Manufacturer and Investor Included In Report with Current Trends till 2026

The “Global Bioprocess Containers Market 2021” elaborates information on the industry. Parts like overwhelming Bioprocess Containers firms, arrangement, estimate, business stats, SWOT and PESTEL investigation, and most viable patterns inside the business zone. Also, the past and current data, the report outlines, numbers, and tables that give a straightforward perspective of the Bioprocess Containers market.
U.S. Futures Lower; AMC Entertainment Craze Continues

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Thursday, as investors consolidate ahead of a spate of economic data releases, headed by the weekly jobless claims numbers. At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow futures contract was down 215 points, or 0.6%, S&P 500 futures traded 30 points, or 0.7%, lower, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 120 points, or 0.9%.
FDA outbreak investigations continue

The table below shows outbreak investigations being managed by FDA’s CORE Response Teams. The investigations are in a variety of stages. Some outbreaks have limited information with investigations ongoing, others may be near completion. This week’s table includes the conclusion of an E. coli O145:H28 outbreak. The FDA reports that...
Adhesives and Sealants Market (2021-2025) | Packaging Represents Next Leg of Growth for Adhesives and Sealants Market: Study of Fairfield Market Research Underway

Introduction and high growth prospects of high-performance polymers in the construction sector have worked to the advantage of the global adhesives and sealants market. While the building and construction industry has been the mainstay of adhesives and sealants sales worldwide, furniture, paper and pulp, packaging, automotive and transportation, electronics, and footwear also represent some of the other key consumer segments that generate measurable demand for adhesives and sealants. Applications in packaging and paper in fact accounted for nearly a fourth of total sales of adhesives and sealants recorded in 2018, indicates a new upcoming intelligence study of Fairfield Market Research. The report also suggests that the rampant expansion of packaged food sector will provide a magnificent impetus to the sales of innovative sealants and adhesives in the near future.
eMemory and PUFsecurity Join DARPA Toolbox Initiative

EMemory and PUFsecurity to provide IP solutions to research teams supporting US defense research and development. –eMemory, the world’s leading supplier of intellectual property for NVM and security solutions at the semiconductor level, today announced a partnership agreement with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to enable furthering of accelerated technology innovation for the agency’s programs.