Man Who Threatened to Kill Pelosi Denied Bail Again Because Trump Keeps Repeating Stolen Election ‘Canard,’ Judge Rules

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Bail was again denied for a QAnon adherent who allegedly threatened to kill House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). This time, a federal court reasoned, the defendant’s thoughts have become so deranged by, and are still susceptible to, presently-being-broadcast right-wing propaganda about election fraud that it is currently unsafe to release him into the broader public.

