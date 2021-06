The Yelm City Council approved a resolution to bar the city from collecting, storing and disseminating COVID-19 vaccination records at its June 8 city council meeting. The decision comes in the wake of recent Washington State Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) guidance that asks employers to obtain the vaccination records of their employees in lieu of a mask-wearing policy. The records would be held by employers with the purpose of sharing the information with L&I should the department ask for it.