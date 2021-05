A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.