Meridian Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeridian Management Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

