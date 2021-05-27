Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Legendarie Movers LLC

 14 days ago

Real Charlotte area customers. Unedited, unfiltered reviews of Legendarie Movers LLC. If it were possible to leave a zero-star review for Delmitri Jones and Legendarie Movers LLC I would.I hired him through Hire-a-Helper and saw several glowing reviews, so I expected the same. Instead, he was a nightmare. When I called to confirm my reservation weeks before the actual move date, Delmitri was dismissive. That should have been my first sign. On move-in day, the crew never arrived. I reached out to Delmitri who was unaware that his crew did not arrive at my home. He initially said he would come after the job he was on, to which I agreed but asked for a rough estimate as to the timing. He refused to provide one. I was understanding when he said a crew member was sick, but his response and lack of respect for my business were apparent. He was dismissive, rude, patronizing and ultimately canceled my move hours after the move was to have been completed. I would never recommend his company to anyone.

A farmer needed a loan to plant his annual crop of peanuts. With nowhere else to go, he went to the bank to request a loan but was devastated by the response he got. With the economy struggling, it was getting increasingly difficult for individuals and companies to secure loans for their personal needs or businesses.