If it were possible to leave a zero-star review for Delmitri Jones and Legendarie Movers LLC I would.I hired him through Hire-a-Helper and saw several glowing reviews, so I expected the same. Instead, he was a nightmare. When I called to confirm my reservation weeks before the actual move date, Delmitri was dismissive. That should have been my first sign. On move-in day, the crew never arrived. I reached out to Delmitri who was unaware that his crew did not arrive at my home. He initially said he would come after the job he was on, to which I agreed but asked for a rough estimate as to the timing. He refused to provide one. I was understanding when he said a crew member was sick, but his response and lack of respect for my business were apparent. He was dismissive, rude, patronizing and ultimately canceled my move hours after the move was to have been completed. I would never recommend his company to anyone.