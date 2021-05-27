newsbreak-logo
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Ed Jones
Cover picture for the articleAirgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.25 million-$19.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.59 million.

