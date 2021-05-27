Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $659.83.