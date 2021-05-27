Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.40.