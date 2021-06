Stephanie Williams joined the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) two years ago as deputy to the then mission head Ghassan Salame. In March last year she took centre stage as the acting UN envoy to Libya after Salame resigned for health reasons. She left in February, but only after creating “hope” for Libya as she noted in an article co-authored with her former boss. The pair are now busy writing a book about their experiences as UN mediators.