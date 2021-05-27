Keepin It 100: A Chicago Bears Podcast – Quarterback Geniuses

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud. It's an OG edition of the Unofficial 40 as Carey, Josh and Eddie were all together as Bob had a day off. We had a lot of lighter moments today including plenty of talk of our weird recruiting stories and run-ins of the past. We talked about some past whiffs in our predictions of in-state prospects as Mel Kiper's latest mock draft sparked some discussion about who will really be looked at hard by NFL teams next year. We touched on Eddie's trip to Deer Creek to check out Jacob Sexton and Josh's trip to see Kip Lewis and his talk with Lewis' successful head coach who has ties to Norman. We also have advice for OU on the next wave of legal cheating in recruiting. We think OU's football staff needs to hear us out. Josh seems to be bordering on becoming the podcast's overcusser as well. And watch out for Bears.