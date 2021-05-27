newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Keepin It 100: A Chicago Bears Podcast – Quarterback Geniuses

By Nick B
chicitysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo the Bears have one the league’s smartest QBs? According to one test, they just may!. Keepin’ It 100 with TTNL’s Draft Dr. Phil and Shane “The Smartest Man” Marsaw is back with a new episode as Rookie Scouting Portfolio creator Matt Waldman is back for more great football talk and a look back at The Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy course correction! PLUS, Dr. Scott Goldman, creator of the AIQ (athletic intelligence quotient), joins the 100 Crew to discuss the test and just how well Justin Fields excelled at it.

www.chicitysports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Geniuses#American Football#Quarterback#Qbs#Chicago Bears Podcast#Ttnl#The Ryan Pace#Aiq#Qbs#Creator#Dr Scott Goldman#The League#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Spotify
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Where will Damiere Byrd fit into Chicago Bears depth chart

The signing of Damiere Byrd is not a major change, but it does shake up the Chicago Bears depth chart and where they stand. There was plenty of questions about the depth of the corps as it is, and adding another name into the bunch will only bring more. Byrd...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

New Bears WR has big disappointment with Chicago

Chicago Bears sixth-round pick Dazz Newsome got used to a particular way of life when he grew up in Virginia and played college ball at North Carolina. That included always having access to Waffle House, and the wide receiver is devastated that will not be continuing in his new place of employment.
NFLQuad-Cities Times

What's next for the Chicago Bears after rookie mini-camp?

Count Matt Nagy among the many people with “Zoom fatigue” after more than a year of pandemic precautions. The Chicago Bears coach said it was “awesome” to get on the field Sunday for rookie minicamp at Halas Hall after watching the first two days of camp virtually because of a COVID-19 close contact.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Reiterated Andy Dalton Is Starting Quarterback

Matt Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton is Bears starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yes, Justin Fields was impressive in his opening weekend of practices as a Chicago Bear, but no, he did not win the starting job after three days in shorts, in May. While that shouldn’t be surprising, Matt Nagy didn’t leave any doubts when talking with the media on the last day of rookie minicamp.
NFLchatsports.com

Which Bears quarterback would be more dangerous in Week 1: Dalton or Fields?

Unfairly or not, Andy Dalton’s career has left a 10-year trail of jokes and criticisms of him as an NFL starting quarterback. Maybe it was his association with the Cincinnati Bengals. Maybe it was his 0-4 playoff record over the first four seasons of his career. Maybe it’s as simple as fans using a person’s hair color as a launching pad towards a comment. But in any case, I think Dalton has been labeled as a “bad” quarterback who would only serve as a team’s starter if that team was making a joke.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery better than Josh Jacobs

The Chicago Bears traded the 24th overall pick in a package to land Khalil Mack. The Raiders just so happened to use that pick on running back Josh Jacobs. Interestingly enough, the Bears still wound up taking a running back with their first pick. While they could have had Jacobs, we did a breakdown of that running back class and saw that David Montgomery joins Jacobs as a clear top two.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Early game by game record prediction

Chicago Bears - Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Bears just released their schedule for the upcoming season. It has been ranked as one of the tougher schedules among teams and they will be facing some top-notch competition. Although it is still early, we do have a good idea of what the roster is going to look like come Week 1, so I am going to predict the Bears’ record by going through each game.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks current starting QB situation in Chicago

The Chicago Bears were so impressed with Justin Fields that the organization made a trade up to the No. 11 spot to land the former Ohio State quarterback. Several analysts thought that move was the steal of the draft this year. It doesn’t mean that Fields is going to be...
NFLScarlet Nation

PODCAST: The road trips have started in recruiting and bears are loose

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud. It's an OG edition of the Unofficial 40 as Carey, Josh and Eddie were all together as Bob had a day off. We had a lot of lighter moments today including plenty of talk of our weird recruiting stories and run-ins of the past. We talked about some past whiffs in our predictions of in-state prospects as Mel Kiper's latest mock draft sparked some discussion about who will really be looked at hard by NFL teams next year. We touched on Eddie's trip to Deer Creek to check out Jacob Sexton and Josh's trip to see Kip Lewis and his talk with Lewis' successful head coach who has ties to Norman. We also have advice for OU on the next wave of legal cheating in recruiting. We think OU's football staff needs to hear us out. Josh seems to be bordering on becoming the podcast's overcusser as well. And watch out for Bears.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The future is now, Chicago Bears must start Justin Fields immediately

It is unfair to put so much pressure on a single player, but the Chicago Bears legitimately may have saved their franchise with their selection of Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. This was a team that seemed to have no hope for the future and most figured they would be stuck in mediocrity for the foreseeable future. After trading up to select Fields, everything has changed for the Chicago Bears.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears day 3 rookie minicamp recap

There were two members of the Chicago Bears 2021 draft class that had yet to meet the media after the first two days of rookie minicamp, so earlier today Chicago made corner Thomas Graham Jr. and nose tackle Khyiris Tonga both available before practice. Graham said he wasn’t told to...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Oh, no no no... Gage Cervenka, G waived by Chicago Bears

Cervanka was going to have a tough time sticking. He's got heavy hands but 6'3" interior guys are a dime a dozen at the NFL level. His best bet was always going to be to latch onto a practice squad and develop. Could still happen for him but it's going to be tough. Making the League is not easy as an interior lineman, especially because what tends to happen is so many guys who were tackles in college bump inside at the NFL level, like Tremayne Anchrum, so you're always, always going to be up against some better athletes.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Why the Chicago Bears continue to insist that QB Andy Dalton will start

With a long summer just getting started, the hottest debate of all will be about who the Chicago Bears starting quarterback should be for the 2021 regular season. Fans continue to scream for Justin Fields to start. Through three days of rookie minicamp, Fields has continued to impress, leading to the question: Could Chicago legitimately name Fields the week one starter?
NFLchatsports.com

3 slot WRs Chicago Bears could still add

Chicago Bears - Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Bears are clearly excited for a training camp competition at the wide receiver position. The team added Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd as free agents and drafted Dazz Newsome to add to a group that is not seeing many faces leave from last year. This is a statement that currently rostered players like Anthony Miller, Javon Wims, and Riley Ridley are on notice.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: David Montgomery Looking To Earn Respect

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is tired of consistently getting overlooked as one of the better backs in the NFL. He’s making it his mission to prove his doubters wrong in 2021. The Chicago Bears Have had some pretty good draft choices in the past three years. They picked...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 5 players who will be gone after 2021 season

Looking at the state of the Chicago Bears roster just a couple of months ago, it would have been easy to take a gloomy approach at navigating their future. Ryan Pace seemed to be on his way to tearing apart the roster, losing Kyle Fuller and potentially trading Akiem Hicks. Not to mention, the Allen Robinson saga was a bad look.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears 2021 roster skews older than most

Chicago Bears (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Now that the draft is over and rosters are set for the most part, we are able to compare every roster in the NFL. A study was recently done that averaged out the ages of every team in the NFL and determined that the Chicago Bears have one of the ten oldest rosters in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears are building something different with Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears seem to be adopting Matt Nagy’s thoughts to team building. The Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy might have an entirely different thought process than Andy Reid. That is an obvious statement but just look at the team’s build since Matt Nagy has been the head coach compared to what Andy Reid has done in Kansas City.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Difference Between Fields and Trubisky Evident

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t done anything yet in his capacity yet the difference between him and previous first-round quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is already evident. The Chicago Bears just ended their rookie minicamp this past weekend. They got their first chance to see rookie quarterback (and possible franchise...