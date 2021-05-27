newsbreak-logo
CJ Fredrick confirms move-in process for entire Kentucky roster will begin this weekend

By Jack Pilgrim
kentuckysportsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky basketball team will be on campus this weekend, incoming guard transfer CJ Fredrick confirmed with Kentucky Sports Radio this morning. After the parents of TyTy Washington, Daimion Collins and Bryce Hopkins all confirmed with KSR that the freshmen will begin the move-in process starting on Saturday, Fredrick added that the incoming transfers and returnees will also arrive on campus this weekend.

