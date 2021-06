The meeting will be chaired by British Minister Rishi Sunak, who initially said he was optimistic about the tax-related deal for Internet companies and other multinationals. The deal has the backing of US President Joe Biden, and if other G7 officials clearly agree, it could lead to talks between representatives of more than 140 countries in Paris. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is also discussing the general position of companies operating worldwide on taxation.