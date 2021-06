MEP Clara Ponsatí attended the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday. In France. Exiled president Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comín were also present. Last week, in an unprecedented move, the European General Court (EGC) restored their immunity, which the European parliament had previously revoked. All three, like Lluís Puig, are now able to travel anywhere in the European Union, except Spain, where the government has issued them with a warning. In spite of the upcoming pardons for the political prisoners, which are currently on the negotiating table, those returning from exile will have to stand trial in Spain. According to Ponsatí, “if anything proves that we are an occupied country, it is the way in which the Spanish justice system treats Catalans.” And the path of exile, she says, provides evidence of this. We asked her for her opinion on all these issues.