Axis DeFi Hits One Day Volume of $126,205.00 (AXIS)
Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $126,205.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.www.modernreaders.com