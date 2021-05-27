newsbreak-logo
Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

