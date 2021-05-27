KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $473,351.55 and $1.34 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.