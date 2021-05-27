Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

How Salah Kept His Promise To Liverpool Supporters

By Leanne Prescott
theanfieldwrap.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February Mo Salah promised Liverpool would ‘fight like champions’, and Leanne Prescott writes about how the Egyptian kept that and more…. To all of you who have read my work this season, thank you. My first full season as an Anfield Wrap columnist, today we make it to the finish line together.

www.theanfieldwrap.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Egyptian#Anfield Wrap#Var#Reds#The Champions League#United#Hawthorns#Crystal Palace#Leeds#Newcastle#February Mo Salah#Heroics#Unlikely Heroes#Football#Fight#Wolves#Success#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Blank Gameweek 36 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Aside from not picking Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) on principle, last gameweek's captain picks article represented a return to form as five of the six selections delivered in match one of their double or triple gameweeks. Attacking returns for Mo Salah (£12.7m), Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) and Edison Cavani (£8.0m) mean that only differential option James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) has yet to return (at the time of writing). Elsewhere, Chelsea kept Man City’s champagne on ice as Sergio Aguero's (£10.3m) panenka went wrong, oh so wrong. Chris Wood (£6.4m) continued his excellent form with yet another goal for Burnley in their Monday night match against Fulham. That’s eight in seven now for Wood, who has fired Burnley to safety over the last month. Only Iheanacho has been a hotter FPL property than the forward in that time period, but enough about this triple gameweek. Let’s look ahead at what’s to come.
Premier Leaguerotoballer.com

EPL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel (5/13/21) - English Premier League Soccer

Welcome back, RotoBallers! We have a small break from single-game slates with two EPL games on Thursday. There are actually significant implications in both of the games which seems to be a change from what we've had lately. I will be breaking down that game in full for you here. Keep reading this breakdown for my DFS soccer picks on RotoBaller and see how to have success on Thursday's slate.
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

Report: United 2 Liverpool 4

Manchester United fell to a second successive Old Trafford defeat in 48 hours as arch rivals Liverpool ran out 4-2 winners on Thursday night. The Reds had started well following Tuesday's loss against Leicester City with Bruno Fernandes scoring his 28th goal of a phenomenal campaign on 10 minutes. But...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Klopp names one other player alongside Salah in ‘top signing’ bracket

Jurgen Klopp has put Liverpool forward Mo Salah in the bracket with Robert Lewandowksi after being asked for his most important ever signings. With the behaviour of Sadio Mane dominating Klopp’s Friday briefing, the German was also asked about talisman Salah. Klopp maintained that Mane’s refusal to fist bump him at Old Trafford on Thursday was nothing and assured everyone “we will talk about it and it will be sorted”.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Alisson scores incredible last-minute winner for Liverpool to stun West Brom

Now we’ve seen it all. In this crazy season, with Liverpool’s title defence in tatters long before Manchester City had been crowned Premier League champions, their chances of even qualifying for the Champions League about to disappear on the back of a draw with already relegated West Bromwich Albion, up popped their goalkeeper Alisson to head in the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time.
Premier Leaguenevermanagealone.com

EPL GW-37 FPL Player Picks

The English Premier League season is left with just two game-weeks, twenty fixtures, 1800 minutes of breathtaking football. Now is not the time to relax; now is not the time to take your foot off the pedal. Now is the time to make that last push to end your FPL season well.
SoccerSB Nation

Mo Salah, Missy Bo Kearns Voted Liverpool Players of the Year

The season has ended for both the men’s and women’s leagues, and so the personal awards have started coming in. The Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Year is Mohamed Salah and the women’s award went to Missy Bo Kearns. Salah put a fight all the way until the end...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Liverpool told selling Mo Salah ‘now’ can unleash two Klopp favourites

Liverpool are better off without Mohamed Salah and should sell him this summer, according to former Anfield stopper David James. Salah finished the Premier League season with 22 goals to his name, one behind Golden Boot-winner Harry Kane. But despite that, James believes now is the perfect time to bring in a sizeable transfer fee for the Egypt star, in a move that will also help the team going forward.
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Mo Salah locked in Golden Boot race that could see him equal Alan Shearer

Mohamed Salah is once again vying for the Premier League‘s Golden Boot, with the Liverpool striker up against Harry Kane as they look to replicate Alan Shearer’s feat. Only two players have won the Golden Boot three or more times in the history of the Premier League, those being Shearer (three) and Thierry Henry (four).
Premier LeagueESPN

Liverpool Keep or Dump: Mo Salah, Naby Keita, Adrian all worth replacing

Liverpool ended a turbulent defence of their first Premier League title by securing Champions League qualification on the final weekend of the season -- an achievement that will make a crucial difference to the club's transfer market strategy this summer. Champions League football next season ensures that Liverpool can plan their recruitment in the knowledge they'll earn a minimum of $71 million (£50m) just by being in the competition, but will it be enough for manager Jurgen Klopp to strengthen his squad this summer?