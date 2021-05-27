How Salah Kept His Promise To Liverpool Supporters

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Aside from not picking Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) on principle, last gameweek's captain picks article represented a return to form as five of the six selections delivered in match one of their double or triple gameweeks. Attacking returns for Mo Salah (£12.7m), Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) and Edison Cavani (£8.0m) mean that only differential option James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) has yet to return (at the time of writing). Elsewhere, Chelsea kept Man City’s champagne on ice as Sergio Aguero's (£10.3m) panenka went wrong, oh so wrong. Chris Wood (£6.4m) continued his excellent form with yet another goal for Burnley in their Monday night match against Fulham. That’s eight in seven now for Wood, who has fired Burnley to safety over the last month. Only Iheanacho has been a hotter FPL property than the forward in that time period, but enough about this triple gameweek. Let’s look ahead at what’s to come.