Nicky Lopez left out of Royals' lineup Thursday afternoon
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Royals are holding Lopez out of the lineup for the second time in three games after he went hitless and struck out three times on Wednesday. Whit Merrifield will move to second base and Jorge Soler will cover right field. Salvador Perez will bat third as the Royals' designated hitter with Cam Gallagher starting at catcher.www.numberfire.com