MAI Capital Management Acquires 39,670 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.