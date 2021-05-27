MAI Capital Management Acquires 39,670 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)
MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,670 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.0% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com