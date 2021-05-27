Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MN

Local rep takes stand for restaurant, bar owners

By Lakefield Standard Staff
Lakefield Standard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson County’s local congressional representative is standing up for restaurant and bar owners in his district. U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn last week led his Republican colleagues on the House Small Business Committee, including ranking member Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri in sending a letter to U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman responding to the SBA’s May 18 publication announcing the preemptive closure of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Portal on May 24 — action, Hagedorn said, which would effectively shut out “non-priority” restaurant and bar owners from receiving funding.

www.lakefieldstandard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Jackson County, MN
Jackson County, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hagedorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Republican#Rrf#American#House Of Representatives#Restaurant Owners#Businesses#Stand#Calling#Member Blaine Luetkemeyer#Preferences#Non Priority Applications#Documentation#Fairness#Discrimination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Jackson County, MNLakefield Standard

Christopher aims to bring auctions into 21st century

Scott Christopher is a busy man. At just 24 years of age, he’s running his own business, taking over from longtime auctioneer Dan Pike. A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Christopher grew up on a farm and enjoyed athletics as a kid. He raised sheep, cattle and pigs with his family and, after high school, attended South Dakota State University to pursue an agricultural degree.
Jackson County, MNLakefield Standard

COUNTY NOTCHES 12TH COVID-19 DEATH

Jackson County recorded its 12th COVID-19-related death Wednesday. The death, reported by the Minnesota Department of Health, was of a Jackson County resident between the ages of 70 and 74 years of age. The local death was one of 15 reported in the state Wednesday. It came on a day...
Jackson County, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Jackson County records 12th death from COVID-19

REGIONAL — Jackson County recorded its 12th death due to complications of COVID-19 in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health, released this morning. The individual was between the ages of 70 and 74. No other information is available. The death was one of 15 reported statewide during...
Jackson County, MNLakefield Standard

Jackson County Board Proceedings – April 20

PROCEEDINGS OF THE COUNTY BOARD OF JACKSON COUNTY, MINNESOTA. This document constitutes a summary of the Proceedings of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners’ April 20, 2021 meeting. The full text of these proceedings is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the County Coordinator, Jackson County Court House, 405 Fifth Street, in the City of Jackson, Minnesota.
Jackson County, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Ditch sloughing dumps sediment in Loon Lake

JACKSON — A delta of sediment has attracted herons, Canada geese and a variety of ducks to the north end of Jackson County’s Loon Lake, but not for the same reason it has lakeshore property owners up in arms. Under sunny skies on an early May afternoon, a trio of...
Cottonwood County, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Five new COVID-19 cases in Cottonwood County

REGIONAL — An additional five Cottonwood County residents received positive COVID-19 results during the 24-hour period that ended at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to this morning’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health. There were three new cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, two new cases in Nobles County, and...