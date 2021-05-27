Local rep takes stand for restaurant, bar owners

Jackson County’s local congressional representative is standing up for restaurant and bar owners in his district. U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn last week led his Republican colleagues on the House Small Business Committee, including ranking member Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri in sending a letter to U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman responding to the SBA’s May 18 publication announcing the preemptive closure of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Portal on May 24 — action, Hagedorn said, which would effectively shut out “non-priority” restaurant and bar owners from receiving funding.