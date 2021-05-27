Cancel
NonStop Arts Opportunities for Kids in Central Florida

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonStop Arts Opportunities for Kids in Central Florida. NonStop Arts Opportunities for Kids in Central Florida- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Florida Community Arts has recognized the value of arts to the mental, emotional and social needs of children and worked hard to provide nonstop opportunities for the past fourteen months. The Youth Theatre Troupe planned to perform The Sound of Music in June of 2020. The show was postponed twice as staff pivoted to virtual rehearsals for the remainder of the year. After safely reintroducing in-person rehearsals, the cast of 40 students will finally present their show June 4-5, 2021.

