Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Huize Holding (NASDAQ: HUIZ) shares rose 10.51% to $6.67 during Thursday's regular session.

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 10.51% to $6.67 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 349.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 199.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.3 million.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock moved upwards by 8.89% to $8.2. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 345.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares moved upwards by 3.76% to $3.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 50.3K, which is 4.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.

James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock rose 3.03% to $35.02. James River Gr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 99.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock moved upwards by 2.96% to $10.07. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.8K shares, making up 11.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $545.6 million.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares rose 2.87% to $5.36. Trading volume for Citizens's stock is 46.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $265.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers