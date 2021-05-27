newsbreak-logo
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Huize Holding (NASDAQ: HUIZ) shares rose 10.51% to $6.67 during Thursday's regular session.

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 10.51% to $6.67 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 349.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 199.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.3 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock moved upwards by 8.89% to $8.2. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 345.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares moved upwards by 3.76% to $3.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 50.3K, which is 4.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock rose 3.03% to $35.02. James River Gr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 99.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock moved upwards by 2.96% to $10.07. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.8K shares, making up 11.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $545.6 million.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares rose 2.87% to $5.36. Trading volume for Citizens's stock is 46.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $265.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 3.14% to $4.48 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 13.97% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock decreased by 2.19% to $41.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares, making up 9.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock decreased by 1.73% to $7.96. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies's stock is 1.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.0 million.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 (NYSE:MHLA) shares decreased by 0.94% to $21.81. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's stock is trading at a volume of 9.5K, which is 186.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares fell 0.79% to $10.69. China Life Insurance Co's stock is trading at a volume of 223.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 billion.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGIP) shares fell 0.58% to $25.07. Selective Insurance Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
