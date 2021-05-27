Purdue Baseball Closes Out Regular Season in Three-Team Pod This Weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue baseball (14-25) will finish its 2021 season at home with the first four-game weekend ever held at Alexander Field. The team welcomes Penn State (17-23) and Minnesota (5-29) to West Lafayette for the Big Ten Conference's last three-team pod.

The opening pitch against the Nittany Lions was moved up to 4 p.m. ET on Thursday after storms were expected in the forecast. Before the game, university provost Jay Akridge will award diplomas to the program’s seven spring graduates at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Boilermakers were in College Park, Maryland, during Purdue's commencement ceremony two weeks ago.

Before the series finale against Minnesota on Sunday, the team will have its annual Senior Day at 3:40 p.m. ET. Purdue will recognize 12 seniors for their contributions to the program. Eight players are closing out their collegiate careers this weekend, while senior Tyler Powers is expected to exercise his extra year of eligibility and return to the team next season.

Before last weekend, Purdue was the only Big Ten program to sweep a three-team conference pod. The team won four games between April 17 and April 19 against both Penn State and Illinois.

After sweeping Indiana and Ohio State last weekend, Nebraska joined the list and clinched the Big Ten title.

The Boilermakers' last four-game weekend at home in 2008 was also the team's last series victory over the Golden Gophers in West Lafayette. Purdue hosted Michigan State the month after, but weather shortened the series to three games.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION: 3-TEAM POD

Purdue (14-25) hosts Penn State (17-23) and Minnesota (5-29)

Thursday, May 27 to Sunday, May 30 / BTN & BTN+

Purdue vs. Penn State: Thursday at 4 p.m. & Friday at 2 p.m.

Purdue vs. Minnesota: Saturday at 6 p.m. & Sunday at 4 p.m.

Penn State vs. Minnesota: Friday at 6 p.m. & Saturday at 2 p.m.

LIVE VIDEO COVERAGE

Thursday: BTN & Fox Sports App

Friday: BTN+ & BTN+ App

Saturday: BTN+ & BTN+ App

Sunday: BTN & Fox Sports App

PURDUE’S PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Thursday: Calvin Schapira (Jr., LHP) vs. Penn State’s Bailey Dees (Jr., RHP)

Friday: Trent Johnson (Sr., RHP) vs. Penn State’s Conor Larkin (Jr., RHP)

Saturday: Cory Brooks (R-Jr., RHP) vs. TBA for Minnesota

Sunday: TBA for Both Teams

