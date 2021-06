We are already after lock of the NBA DFS main-slate games, but we have four games featured tonight on the FanDuel late slate with plenty of big names to choose from. The Warriors look like the top team to stack tonight as they take on the Thunder. From a betting perspective, the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs game offers one of the higher implied totals. The following FREE NBA FanDuel Lineup picks for the late-night fantasy basketball slate based directly on Awesemo’s industry-leading premium projections for Saturday, May 8. The FanDuel cheat sheet is looking at some great options like Jordan Clarkson, plus some excellent NBA daily fantasy value plays.