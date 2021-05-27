newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union County, NC

Emergency Rental Assistance Program launched in Union County

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Renters in Union County still dealing with financial burdens now have a new resource to tap into for help. A news release from the county government Thursday said they have launched an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to help applicants impacted by COVID-19 who need help paying rent or utility bills. This program is similar to others launched as renters across the region faced financial crises caused by the pandemic. County leaders say $7.23 million in federal COVID-19 economic relief funding is helping to establish the program.

www.wcnc.com
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#County Government#Mobile App#Federal Funding#Government Funding#For Rent#Wcnc Charlotte#Erap#County Leaders#Renters#Utilities#Applicants#Median Income#Eligibility Criteria#Financial Burdens#Financial Crises#Water Sewer#Trash Removal#N C#Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Instagram
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Connect the Dots: What is Memorial Day?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday is Memorial Day and many of you have off work and might head to the lake or the pool. But it's important to take a minute to recognize what this day actually means. Let's connect the dots. There are two very distinct holidays to honor our...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

WCNC talks to labor secretary about the workforce shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The unemployment rate is still 6.1%. If you search "jobs Charlotte" on google, you’ll get some interesting results. Zip recruiter is listing 74,173 open jobs just for this area. Two states, South Carolina and Montana have already ended federal subsidies known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr have asked Governor Roy Cooper to end North Carolina’s participation in the program.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Mortgage company mistakenly billed some NC customers up to eight times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after one of the largest mortgage companies in the country mistakenly withdrew money from hundreds of thousands of customers' bank accounts, some in North Carolina filed complaints saying Mr. Cooper incorrectly charged them seven and eight times. Mr. Cooper, formerly Nationstar Mortgage, blamed the error...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Health officials urge North Carolinians to 'vax up or mask up'

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new public campaign encouraging North Carolinians to "vax up or mask up” to support the new guidance that lifts many of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. To date, nearly half of the state has been fully...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

North Carolina to give away $25 cash cards as incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials have found a new way to motivate more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Cash cards. From May 26 through June 8, select vaccine sites in Mecklenburg and Rowan counties will give patients a $25 cash card for getting their first dose of the vaccine. People who drive patients to receive their first shot will also receive the $25 gift card. The promotion is also running in Guilford and Rockingham counties.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

'I could marry my partner tomorrow and be fired for it the very next day in Charlotte' | LGBTQ rally held, calling for more protections

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, LGBTQ advocates and civil rights groups held a rally at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Uptown Charlotte. Event organizers are calling for Charlotte City Council to pass nondiscrimination ordinances. Updated protections would address discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations in the area. "We've sent...
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Union County's COVID positivity rate dips below 5%

MONROE — The percentage of Union County residents who are testing positive for COVID-19 continues to trend downward, according to Union County Government’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The positivity rate dipped to 4.9% on Monday (May 18), down from 5.1% last Friday. Dropping below 5% positivity is significant. According to the Johns...
Wesley Chapel, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Union County roundabout work starts May 24

WESLEY CHAPEL – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will start building a roundabout on May 24 at the intersection of New Town Road and Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road. The $1.9 million project will take about 120 days to complete, with the roundabout opening in August and the entire project finishing...