Emergency Rental Assistance Program launched in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Renters in Union County still dealing with financial burdens now have a new resource to tap into for help. A news release from the county government Thursday said they have launched an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to help applicants impacted by COVID-19 who need help paying rent or utility bills. This program is similar to others launched as renters across the region faced financial crises caused by the pandemic. County leaders say $7.23 million in federal COVID-19 economic relief funding is helping to establish the program.