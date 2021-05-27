Rising Hell Review – Only One Way to Go
Roguelites are prevalent in our current gaming culture. The genre offers challenging procedurally generated gameplay and progress fueled by game overs where you return to the beginning with experience to make it further the next time around. New entries to this genre observe most of the elements that make the games popular and add their own unique flair that continually pushes and evolves this style of gameplay. Rising Hell not only adheres to this structure but does so with style and grace.noisypixel.net