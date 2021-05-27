Memorial Day services return

ODESSA – Memorial Day is Monday, May 31, when Odessa veterans hold services at the nursing home and cemetery. Last year’s events were canceled due to the pandemic, but the veterans are going forward with their events this year. At the cemetery, flags are dedicated for four deceased veterans: Wayne Frederick (Navy), Ivan Walter (Army), Allen Kuest (Army) and Roger Schafer (Army). The veterans assisted by high-school student volunteers will also decorate the graves of all veterans with small flags.