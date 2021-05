WESTERLY — School officials have started the process of closing a budget gap of more than $1 million for 2021-22. The deficit resulted from the Town Council's decision not to fund the School Committee's budget at the levels the committee sought, as well as an estimated reduction in state aid. On Wednesday the School Committee approved $169,065 of reductions to the budget, as well as $89,466 in additions for a net reduction of $77,095.