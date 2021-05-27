Cancel
Let’s Get Physical with Rose Byrne in the New Apple TV+ Trailer

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ today debuted the official trailer for Physical, the 10-episode dramedy starring Rose Byrne and created by Annie Weisman that will make its global premiere on Friday, June 18, 2021, exclusively on Apple TV+. Physical will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every...

www.vitalthrills.com
