There’s an increasing number of students attending college without legal permission to reside in the United States. According to a 2020 study by the New American Economy and the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, about 2% of students enrolled in post-secondary institutions—more than 450,000 people—have “undocumented” status in the US. The majority of these so-called undocumented college students came to the US as children or teens and grew up and attended primary and secondary school in this country.