Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
5/17/2021 – Beam Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 5/12/2021 – Beam Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “www.modernreaders.com