Sheldon, IA

Sheldon woman pleads not guilty to charges in infant death

By Nick Hytrek
Sioux City Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, woman charged with helping the parents of an infant come up with a story to explain the injuries that led to its death has pleaded not guilty. Stacie Hurlburt, 49, entered her written plea Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to two counts of...

siouxcityjournal.com
