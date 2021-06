Delta continues to build out its leadership team as it flies into the recovery, with Dan Janki joining the airline as its new E.V.P. and Chief Financial Officer. As the airline’s top leader in finance, Dan will oversee financial reporting, the controller organization, corporate audit, financial planning, fleet and TechOps supply chain, fuel management, including Delta’s refinery, investor relations, supply chain management and treasury. In addition, corporate strategy will report to Dan. He also will join the Delta Leadership Committee.