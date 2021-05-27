newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.10 million. A number of equities research analysts recently weighed...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Guidance#Quarterly Earnings#Average Earnings#Trading Revenue#Nasdaq Inc#Btig Research#Needham Company Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Thestreet#Hold#Sec#Inc#News Ratings#Truecar Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Truecar Stock#Truecar Certified Dealers#Revenue Guidance#Releases#Company Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.12 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.65 million.Datadog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.040 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Target Price at $17.60

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.35 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.82 million. Several analysts have commented on the...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.64 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.08 million. A number of brokerages have issued reports on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.46.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$506 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.89. Incyte reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$442.75 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $442.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.50 million and the lowest is $414.70 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.76 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.72 million-$373.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.22 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a hold rating to a...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.57. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.