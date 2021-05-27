newsbreak-logo
Pittsburgh Pride returning this year with both in-person, virtual events

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsWkm_0aDZ05J600

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pride is returning this year with mixture of virtual and in-person events including a march and mini-festival.

Last year’s Pittsburgh Pride event was canceled because of the coronavirus.

The events will take place June 4-6 with both in-person and virtual events occurring each day.

[ Pittsburgh Pride 2020 canceled because of coronavirus ]

The Pittsburgh Pride Revolution March will take place on June 5, beginning at Grant Street and ending at Allegheny Commons Park West with a mini-festival.

The mini-festival will take place Saturday and Sunday and it’s free to attend.

For more information or to register for the event, check out their website.

Cox Media Group

