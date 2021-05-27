Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kwame Brown Dishes Out the Unadulterated Truth

By Jon Jeter, Special to The Informer
washingtoninformer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePunctuated by a fusillade of racial epithets, sexual innuendo and enough profanity to make a rapper blush, the eruption on social media last week of a feud between three African-American, ex-professional basketball players could easily be dismissed as a banal — albeit entertaining — barroom brawl between retired jocks with too much time on their hands, yet nothing to say.

www.washingtoninformer.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kwame Brown
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Stephen Jackson
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Chad Wheeler
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Nba Players#Rapper#Sexual Innuendo#Storytelling#African American#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Washington Wizards#Monopolizes#African Americans#Espn#Hall Of Fame#Turns#Oft Repeated Descriptions#Nba Players#Slavery#Racial Epithets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Minorities
News Break
NBA
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Youtube
Related
NBAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Former NBA Player Kwame Brown Responds to Criticism and He Did Not Come To Play

A former National Basketball Association player has been making more noise recently in the press than he has possibly made in his playing days!. According to the New York Post, former NBA player, Kwame Brown, a former first-round pick of the 2001 NBA draft when the Washington Wizards selected him the top overall pick that year, has been ripping former players who showed disrespect toward his playing skills on a recent podcast. Retired basketball players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, on a recent episode of their “All the Smoke” podcast, were discussing a basketball trade with Los Angeles Lakers’ owner, Jeanie Buss when the Lakers traded Brown to the Memphis Grizzlies for Pau Gasol during the 2007-08 season. During that talk, Jackson questioned Brown’s basketball skills. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, several weeks before, had also dissed Brown on the podcast.
NBANew York Post

NBA bust Kwame Brown goes after critics in multiple social media feuds

Kwame Brown hasn’t been seen on the NBA hardwood since early 2013, but the first overall pick in the 2001 draft has resurfaced in recent days, responding to criticism from podcasters, media members, and ex-teammates. Here’s a breakdown of who — and why — the NBA flameout is feuding with.
NBAWREG

Stephen Jackson announces all-girl basketball classic coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The nation’s top talent traveled to Memphis for the Allen Iverson Classic, but everyone was coming to see Raven Johnson. The No. 1 women’s basketball player in the country, who is signed to play for South Carolina. She made history as the first female to compete in an all-boys basketball classic. Seeing her on the court gave us a small glimpse of a future event we’ll see in the Bluff City.
NBAtheboxhouston.com

Kwame Brown Had All The Smoke For Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes & Gilbert Arenas

Kwame Brown, the number one overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, has lived with the distinction of being one of the biggest so-called busts in professional basketball history. By way of some live streams, the South Carolina native had some colorful and extremely profane words for Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes, and Stephen Jackson.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Kwame Brown Answers ALL THE Matt Barnes SMOKE

On the “All The Smoke” podcast with hosts NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas began sharing stories from his time on the Wizards in the early 2000s. Wizards 2002 1st Draft Selection, Kwame Brown, came up as Arenas began highlighting how Brown faced unrealistic...
NBAchatsports.com

Scary Warning To Arenas, Jackson

"It's okay to have an opinion, but it's another thing to do what you guys are doing and then be in my face. Stephen Jackson -- we was teammates and I seen you crying every time Charles Oakley 'bout to slap the s*** out you, so I KNOW you." "You...
Sex Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

Funk Flex Goes In On Charlamagne Tha God After Kwame Brown's Rant

Charlamagne Tha God opened up a can of worms when he shared some words for former NBA star Kwame Brown. It turned into a scathing rant on IG live where Brown issued a warning of sorts to the radio host before bringing up Charlamagne's rape case. While this topic has been previously been discussed on The Breakfast Club, Funk Flex took it a step further on his radio show this weekend.
NBAYardbarker

Kwame Brown: Michael Jordan never actually wanted me on Wizards

There have been conflicting accounts through the years of whether or not Michael Jordan wanted the Washington Wizards to draft Kwame Brown in 2001. Some say Jordan pushed for Brown, while others say the team’s front office went behind his back and made the pick. It sounds like the real story falls somewhere in the middle.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Chris Broussard & Rob Parker Answer to Kwame Brown's Verbal Attacks on Them

Chris Broussard: “Kwame Brown has been going off on EVERYONE. ‘Kwame’s Revenge’ is what I’m calling it… We got no issues with Kwame and we really didn’t go hard on him. We talked about how we understand after YEARS and DECADES of getting beat up we understand why he’s coming out hard. But here’s what I say; for me, it’s come down to two things. One, Kwame has just degenerated into name-calling. If you look at the criticism that people have hurled at him over the years it’s all been basketball-related. Nobody has gone to his personality, nobody has criticized aspects of his lifestyle, nobody has talked about his personal life, nobody has just flat-out called him names, it’s just about your game. While that might hurt and maybe some people have gone too far, that’s ALL it was about… Here’s my thing. Kwame sounded like he was angry and ready to do something crazy when he first started coming out at people. We said we don’t want this thing to turn violent and turn ugly, and you don’t want these dudes getting in a street fight, but when you constantly talk about people like that at some point people get tired of talking… You say all this stuff about Matt Barnes and now this man says ‘let’s get in the ring and settle it like men’ and you ain’t even mentioned it. Instead of addressing Matt Barnes about wanting to box, you go off on two broadcasters. C’mon man.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Re-Drafting The 2001 NBA Draft: Who Would Select Kwame Brown?

The 2001 NBA Draft Class is one of the most talked-about in NBA history This is the draft that had multiple future All-Stars in one class, along with arguably the biggest bust in NBA history in Kwame Brown. Of course, Brown is making headlines in the news recently by firing back at critics who are bashing his career. It seems that Brown has had enough with the slander.
NBAWashington Post

Kwame Brown’s critics turned him into a caricature. He responded as a human.

Ten years before the birth of ESPN — or, more to the point, more than half a century before former Wizards No. 1 draft pick Kwame Brown recently unleashed a profane rebuttal to his nattering nabobs of negativism in sports media — the late cultural critic and novelist Umberto Eco proffered that “sports chatter is the glorification of Waste.”
NBAava360.com

'LeBron has no help, but Vogel is the bigger issue' — Stephen Jackson | NBA | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers were without Anthony Davis last night and LeBron James couldn’t keep LA in the game. The Suns would end up routing the Lakers going up by 30 at halftime and holding on to win 115 - 85. LeBron finished with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists in the loss. FOX Sports NBA Analyst Stephen Jackson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Lakers' loss.
NBAlawofficer.com

Former NBA star Kwame Brown dishes on ‘fake woke’ Dems

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Kwame Brown was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft, selected by the Washington Wizards team president, Michael Jordan. Brown played for seven teams during his 12-year NBA career. The former center slammed “fake woke” Democrats who voted for President Joe Biden, saying that they were the “worst thing” for the “black community.” He had some more noteworthy comments that were highlighted by the Daily Wire.
NBAComplex

Stephen A. Smith Responds to Kwame Brown With Montage of NBA Lowlights

Stephen A. Smith finally delivered his response to Kwame Brown on Thursday. Earlier today, Smith teased that he would be responding to Brown’s remarks on his ESPN+ show, Stephen A’s World. Smith opted against getting personal or issuing any physical threats towards Brown. Instead, he chose to keep his criticisms...