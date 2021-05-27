Cancel
Mitchell: 'I felt better than I anticipated' in Game 2 return

By Jonathan Soveta
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was relieved to finally step on the court again in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the last six weeks with a sprained ankle. "I feel good," he told reporters after Utah's 141-129 win, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I've put myself in kind of treacherous situations to come back and be ready for playoff intensity. I felt better than I anticipated, and as a whole, I think the biggest thing as a team is we did a lot of good things tonight ... so it made my job easier.

