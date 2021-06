Ultimately, this is a market that is trying to build up some type of basing pattern, as we have seen such a massive selloff. We continue to hover right around the 200 day EMA, which of course is a major technical indicator that a lot of people will pay attention to. Nonetheless, we have not been able to hang onto any significant moves, so while the market was up over 2 ½% for the session, that pales in comparison to the massive selling that we had recently seen.