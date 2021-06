Honorable mention: “Coming Home” by Autumn Shah. At last – the owner and her friends were gone. Now the mare and I could get down to the business at hand. It was 12:30 and the mare was restless – I knew she would drop it tonight. Outside, I watched the taillights fade, and quiet and darkness enveloped me. I stood for a moment and took it all in, breathing deeply of the night air. A full moon rode high above the barn and the cloudless sky revealed swirls of stars. Bats whispered above on black velvet wings.